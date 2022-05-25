Our NC General Assembly has a unique opportunity this session to strengthen our rural hospital, give 600,000 North Carolinians health coverage and pull in $2 Billion dollars in federal funds if they expand Medicaid.

In addition to the countless reasons to provide healthcare to the uninsured, this will create more jobs and reduce the number of people seeking charity care at our hospitals. It will save the state money by increasing access to treatment and prevention of chronic diseases and opioid addiction.

Many of our neighbors and friends have to choose between medical care or food and this shouldn’t happen in this country in 2022! Our community cannot afford to wait on health care any longer and we urge Rep Pickett and Senator Ballard to find a unique North Carolina solution to close our state’s coverage gap once and for all.

Beth Sorrell, West Jefferson

