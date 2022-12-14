Here in the High Country most of us get our electricity service from Blue Ridge Energy. Blue Ridge Energy is a coop owned by the customers which are called members. The reality of energy here in the High Country is that many simply cannot afford it.

I grew up in Ashe County and have dealt with Blue Ridge Energy for many years. I come from a family that has had to depend on energy assistance in some form or fashion many times throughout the years due to low wages and high costs of living that simply do not afford a family the extra funds to cover electricity. However, many things have changed over the years with regard to how that assistance is obtained and how often it is available. Blue Ridge Energy has a co-op principle on their website that states, “Cooperatives are democratic organizations controlled by their members, who actively participate in setting policies and making decisions”.

