Jehu, King of Israel in the era of the divided kingdom, is reported to have driven his horse-drawn chariot “. . . like a maniac (2 Kings 9:20).” There are few horse-drawn vehicles on any of our roads today, but many of us drive like Jehu.
How about the hell-bent driver who, in trying to pass me, caused me to have to move over into the right storm drain to keep him from hitting me. The right front tire on my car was damaged to the extent of needing repair. I did not yell “Jehu driver” at him but felt like it.
How about the driver I saw using the middle lane of a local five-lane highway for passing? Since the middle lane of such roads is supposed to be used only for turning purposes, I suppose such “Jehu” drivers just don’t care that they might smash head-on into another driver preparing to turn.
How about those drivers who “tailgate” or drive too close to others in bumper-to-bumper traffic? In Boone traffic I have been rear-ended twice while sitting still! I have been thinking about getting a Yosemite Sam sticker (“Back off!”) to put on my rear bumper.
One day I was traveling Interstate 81 when traffic began to slow due to congestion. I then saw something shocking. A driver of a vehicle next to me on my left shot out in front of me when there was a small space to do so and passed the car in front of me on the shoulder (stopping or break-down lane)! Passing on the shoulder at 60-70 miles per hour-now that is crazy “Jehu” driving!
News sources often tell us of drivers who hit pedestrians on crosswalks and other places and do not stop to help. We know of drivers who pass school buses (stop signs and blinking red lights clearly visible) and barely miss or injure or kill children. Too often we learn of “road rage” incidents where people are either injured or killed by “Jehu’’ drivers.
It is clear that most of us need to slow down, obey the laws, and pay more attention to what we are doing. We need to treat other folks like we want to be treated and be kind to all when driving. I don’t want to be called a “Jehu” driver. Do you?
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.