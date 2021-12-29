We used the drive-up COVID-19 testing service at the Watauga Health Department in Boone last week. The employees made our experience absolutely flawless. Their sincere smiles, professionalism, efficiency, and Christmas spirit should be acknowledged and praised. Thank you, kind people, for all you do for our community.
Bob and Julie Gates
Valle Crucis
