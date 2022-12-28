With the recent subzero temperatures and high winds endured by residents of the high country, we have seen scheduled rolling power blackouts, fallen power lines, stalled vehicles, and frozen plumbing lines with ensuing flooding. Recently, an article in the Democrat has the Town of Blowing Rock asking residents to “drip their water” to avoid freezing in the meter can buried in the yard.
This advice doesn’t address the problems caused by drain lines freezing due to the water trickling through them. Sewage drain lines typically don’t have water in them except during normal intermittent usage like showering, toilet flushing, and washing. If the drain line is below freezing, a slow drip can freeze and stratify in the line causing an ice blockage that is difficult to find and thaw.
If the soil pipe leaving the house or building is not buried quite deep enough or the basement or crawlspace is below freezing, a slow trickle of water can freeze there causing complete blockage with yet more water backing up and freezing in the drain. If you don’t believe running water can freeze, I suggest you go down and look at the New River or peek inside a commercial ice machine.
Perhaps instead of trickling your water risking a frozen drain line, providing heat or insulation to the incoming water line along with intermittent use instead of a slow trickle would be a better idea. Or, catch the trickling water in a tub or bucket and empty it all at once to keep the drain line washed and cleared.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.