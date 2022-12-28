With the recent subzero temperatures and high winds endured by residents of the high country, we have seen scheduled rolling power blackouts, fallen power lines, stalled vehicles, and frozen plumbing lines with ensuing flooding. Recently, an article in the Democrat has the Town of Blowing Rock asking residents to “drip their water” to avoid freezing in the meter can buried in the yard.

This advice doesn’t address the problems caused by drain lines freezing due to the water trickling through them. Sewage drain lines typically don’t have water in them except during normal intermittent usage like showering, toilet flushing, and washing. If the drain line is below freezing, a slow drip can freeze and stratify in the line causing an ice blockage that is difficult to find and thaw.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.