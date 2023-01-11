Two men live together “as one” and each calls the other his “husband.” Two women live together “as one” and each calls the other her “wife.” In many cases in such relationships I understand that some types of sexual intimacy occur which are considered very unhealthy and even life-threatening by a large number of our medical professionals. When I was a prison chaplain for many years at one of our state prisons for men, those men caught having sex with other men were automatically taken off the cell block where they could freely mingle with other men and put in a single cell where they would have no physical contact with other inmates. From the Jewish and Christian perspectives (Leviticus 18:22 and Romans 1:26-27, respectively) this kind of intimacy is ungodly and the result of degrading passions. There is no way any of these forms of intimacy should be called marriage, either spiritually or legally. In Genesis 1:27 we are told that God created humankind in his image, male and female, and then gave them the responsibility of propagating the human race and being good stewards of all of creation. In Matthew 19:3-6 Jesus affirms the marriage of male and female as based in Genesis. This is a foundational order of creation and has been observed as such for thousands of years. It is essential for a civilized society and no individual or group or nation has the authority to change this definition of marriage. Recently our United States Congress passed what is called The Defense of Marriage Act. Both interracial marriage (man/woman) and gay (man/man and woman/woman) “marriage” are protected by this act. I firmly agree with protecting male/female interracial marriage but do not agree that the word marriage should be used to describe man/man and female/female relationships and do not agree that what we call gay “marriage” should be protected or called legal in any sense. If something is wrong it should not be blessed by any religion or government. Call such a “gay relationship” or “a coupling of two males or two females” or “an agreed upon intimacy of two men or two women” but do not call it marriage. To call such relationships marriage and give them either religious sanction or legal legitimacy is just plain wrong!Herbert Hash, Jr. Boone
