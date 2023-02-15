That which is demonic is often defined as something devilish, fiendish, or cruel. I would add the words evil and wicked. I am aware that the word “demonic” is not a commonly used term by psychologists, psychiatrists, and psycho-therapists today to describe those things which appear to be devilish, or cruel, or wicked but believe the term is accurate in light of a number of horrific events which have occurred over the last 25 years.
I think of the Columbine High School, Virginia Tech, and Sandy Hook Elementary massacres. I remember the Sutherland and Charleston Church massacres, the Parkland High School and Uvalde massacres, the massacre at a grocery store in Buffalo, the massacre of scores of people at a concert in Las Vegas, the killings of police officers just because they are police officers, the butchering of four Idaho college students, and the most recent beating to death of a young man in handcuffs by five police officers. I think of the unprovoked attack of Russia on Ukraine with constant news reminders of the great loss of life on both sides. Is there not a force of evil loose in the world which we can rightly call “demonic?”
One day Jesus got out of a boat and encountered a man who came from the country of the Gadarenes (story in Mark 5:1-20). The man is said to have been possessed by an “unclean spirit” and was so strong that no one could bind him, even with a chain. He was always crying out and bruising himself with stones. As the man approached Jesus we are told that he bowed down before Jesus (Mk 5:6). Evidently Jesus’ first words to the demoniac were: “Come out of the man, you unclean spirit! (Mk. 5:8)” The demoniac responded: “What have you to do with me, Jesus, Son of the Most High God? I adjure you by God, do not torment me. (Mk. 5:7)” Jesus replied with an apparently strange question: “What is your name? (Mk. 5:9)” The man replied: “We are Legion, for we are many. (Mk. 5:9)” Later in the story we find that by Jesus’ authority the unclean spirits left the demoniac and the crowds came to find him “. . . clothed and in his right mind . . . (Mk. 5:15)”
I suggest that there are individuals and groups and nations today that are full of “unclean spirits” which we can rightly call “demonic.” And I firmly believe that the solution to this serious problem can be found in Mark 5:1-20.
