Demonic

That which is demonic is often defined as something devilish, fiendish, or cruel. I would add the words evil and wicked. I am aware that the word “demonic” is not a commonly used term by psychologists, psychiatrists, and psycho-therapists today to describe those things which appear to be devilish, or cruel, or wicked but believe the term is accurate in light of a number of horrific events which have occurred over the last 25 years.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.