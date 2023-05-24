Recently I called in an order to our pharmacy for a prescription refill. A voice sounding like a live human being responded: “You can talk to me like a real person.” I was able to place my order by answering a few simple questions. When I hung up, however, I said to myself: “I have been talking to a machine.” For a moment or so I felt somewhat stupid. It also came to my mind that another person who needs a job to care for themselves and perhaps their family has been replaced.

In a number of grocery stores the self-checkout machines have been installed, many of which do not allow cash payments for products. A couple of days ago I picked up a single product for which I wanted to pay cash and had to wait 10-15 minutes in a regular checkout line for someone to check me out. Again, I was reminded that machines are increasingly replacing people in our society.

