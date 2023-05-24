Recently I called in an order to our pharmacy for a prescription refill. A voice sounding like a live human being responded: “You can talk to me like a real person.” I was able to place my order by answering a few simple questions. When I hung up, however, I said to myself: “I have been talking to a machine.” For a moment or so I felt somewhat stupid. It also came to my mind that another person who needs a job to care for themselves and perhaps their family has been replaced.
In a number of grocery stores the self-checkout machines have been installed, many of which do not allow cash payments for products. A couple of days ago I picked up a single product for which I wanted to pay cash and had to wait 10-15 minutes in a regular checkout line for someone to check me out. Again, I was reminded that machines are increasingly replacing people in our society.
In the last several weeks, I have been trying to talk with a real human being about a Customer Service problem with agents from a large corporation. At this time it appears that an independent contractor representing this corporation has hijacked at least a portion of an order I placed on March 13, 2023. After a number of frustrating calls and “voice box full” responses I finally did get to talk with a live representative who was not helpful in solving my problem. I have sent letters to the company by regular mail and gotten no response, and I did put my phone number and email address in the correspondence.
What is happening to customer service in America? Growing up in the 1950s and 1960s I remember “service” stations where drivers would pull up to the fuel dispenser and a worker would fill up your tank with gasoline, check your oil, and clean your windshield-no tip expected. Now we have “filling” stations where customers must do practically everything for themselves-in addition to paying exorbitant prices for fuel, enabling big oil companies to make billions in profits each year.
I am convinced that we need to get back to treating people as human beings rather than objects who need to purchase our products for us to “be successful.” We are not machines and we do not like to talk to machines which have no feelings or empathy for us. We are personalities, not “cogs” in the giant wheel of capitalism. We are much more than numbers on some company’s profit-margin chart. We are not here to be ignored when we cry out for justice and jobs for ourselves and others. Our leaders, in particular, need to be careful that they do not become like the machines they use to replace their workers.
