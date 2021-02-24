I am writing to commend all of our local health-care workers for their efforts to keep our community safe and healthy. They were handed an impossible task and they have met the challenge with skill, determination and perseverance. Yes, there have been bumps — many of which are beyond their control. We have an unfortunate tendency as a society to focus on the things that don’t go perfectly, to not fully understand situations, and to forget to highlight the positives.
Critique is important for growth and improvement, but if we are going to critique, let’s do so with grace and gratitude. Our health-care workers have carried the weight of the pandemic for almost a year now. I cannot imagine the mental and emotional toll it’s taking on them. We are dependent on them to get us through, so let’s give them all the help and encouragement they need to continue the fight to protect all of us.
Health-care workers, thank you for the extraordinary job you are doing! We are so very grateful.
Carrie McClain
Boone
