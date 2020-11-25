Local residents should not be used as pawns in political games.
Filed by the town of Boone, a lawsuit filed in February under the case number 20-CVS-104 claims Watauga County has stolen millions from our community through an “illegal sales tax distribution scheme.” Since 2013, the town has lost $16 million, according to the legal action. Instead of being invested into public health, our neighborhoods, roads or families, our tax dollars were silently stolen in a tide of spiteful politics.
While the county has two distribution methods to choose from, an unauthorized hybrid sales tax distribution system and several secretive backroom deals funnel about $2 million out of our wallets each year. This is due to the town council passing an ordinance promoting housing affordability that negatively impacted a potential $19 million county payday.
Nathan Miller, a Republican and former chair of the County Commissioners, threatened town council in 2013 that if its ordinance modified the zoning of a $19 million plot of land being sold, the county would modify how it distributed collected sales tax.
Seven years and tens of millions of lost dollars later, town hall is cutting budgets, stalling infrastructure improvements and reducing services to make up for lost revenue.
And, on top of all this is an economic recession caused by a pandemic.
Instead of being invested back into our community, we see county taxation with minimal local utilization.
In April, the county board of commissioners will have its annual meeting to select a tax distribution method. Now, under newly elected unanimous Democratic control, it’s time for change.
A majority vote in favor of per-capita distribution will have long-lasting impacts. Room to financially breathe will replace our current suffocation and community investments will once again flourish.
It’s our money, and we need it now.
Adam Zebzda
Boone
