As residents of Boone, my wife and I feel compelled to share with readers of the Watauga Democrat a very unfortunate and sad situation that we have experienced the last six months. We have seen three dogs tethered to the ground by a 4-foot long, heavy, metal chains and left outside 24/7 regardless of weather.
We’ve seen the dogs go most of the day without water as they knock their bowls over while outside. They wrap their chains around trees, or around the tether itself, to the point where they cannot reach the bowls, or their “shelter,” which is namely plastic barrels filled with mud.
These poor dogs bark day and night — what else can they do? We were informed by the Watauga County Animal Care and Control office that these conditions were “legal” even though the dogs’ owner is in clear violation of several specific requirements in the current Animal Care and Control ordinance. Namely length of chain, access to water, no access to “vigorous exercise” and inadequate shelter.
The full ordinance can be found at www.wataugacounty.org/App_Pages/Dept/AnimalControl/Forms/Animal_Care_and_Control_Ordinance.pdf.
We know that when properly cared for, dogs are not a daily nuisance to neighbors. Chaining is cruel. In fact, numerous organizations including the Humane Society of the United States, the U. S. Department of Agriculture, the ASPCA, the National Humane Education Society and even the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control have spoken out against chaining and tethering because it is inhumane, unsafe and can lead to aggressive behavior. Counties and cities across North Carolina have adopted ordinances preventing or limiting tethering of dogs like Forsyth County and Raleigh.
Recently, we spoke at a Watauga County Board of Commissioners meeting, where we felt our voices were respected and heard. We recognize that our commissioners have a very difficult job navigating a rapidly growing and changing population during a historic pandemic. We hope that through hard work, the current Animal Care and Control ordinance will be amended to prevent unattended tethering of dogs.
Right now, and with winter looming, there are dogs out there who will be wet, cold, thirsty and hungry, with no way to help themselves except to howl their misery to us. If you would like this cruelty to change, please send a respectful, short email to your Watauga County Commissioner or the county manager who have email addresses available via at www.wataugacounty.org/App_Pages/Dept/BOC/members.aspx.
Let him or her know that you would support more vigorous enforcement of the current Animal Care and Control ordinance, while also amending the ordinance to reduce future animal cruelty in Watauga County by preventing — or at least limiting — the tethering of dogs.
Frank and Therese
Boone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.