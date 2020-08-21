Speaking as just one Watauga County School teacher, with about 10 years in this system, I can say that I've never seen a group of administrators, both at the county office, our school board and our principals, work so hard.
While nothing is ever perfect, these men and women have worked so incredibly hard to prepare our teachers and students for the best year possible during this pandemic. Of that I have no doubt. From streamlining information to faculty and staff, to building preparation in case we could have opened the schools to teach on Aug. 17, to adjusting midcourse to going virtual for most for the first quarter, to responding to individual emails (quickly), to hiring new people as needed to keep class size below "normal" so we can better individualize virtual instruction, to buying additional devices, ordering extra teacher's manuals and materials, to hosting many in-house Google Meets to roll out changes and provide time for Q & A. And the list goes on. I could not be more impressed.
At the same time because this is new for everyone — families, too — we must expect bumps and give grace to all participants. I was trying to think, "Who works this hard under duress?" Healthcare workers came to mind. I'm not about ranking professions, but from the bottom-up and inside-out, I couldn't be more blessed to work and learn in the Watauga County schools.
At every turn the priorities have included safety, health, food and mental health. What an amazing area to live, work and serve.
Laurie Gill
Literacy Intervention Specialist, Blowing Rock School
