We commend and endorse the resolution of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners to set aside April 28 to honor Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox, along with all officers, who risk their lives each day to protect and serve our community. We remember with them the three members of the Ligon/Barnes family who died that day and those who love them and mourn their loss.
These five deaths are among many that we repeatedly mourn because we have for too long neglected and underfunded measures to address deadly effects of serious mental illness. Sometimes the violence occurs at the hands of persons with serious mental illnesses, but most often they are the victims.
The greatest violence done to people with mental illness arises from neglect. We do not give treatment and recovery from serious mental illness anywhere near the priority we give other illnesses. In Mental Health America’s 2022 rating of the 50 states on access to mental health care, North Carolina rated 31st .
Our state is on the cusp of implementing a civil rights settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice requiring substantial improvements in our mental health system. We need to support this implementation and monitor it to assure that it adequately serves persons affected by mental illness.
Responsibility for providing our citizens with mental illness the same level of care that we provide for other illnesses does not, however, rest solely at the federal and state levels. Local governments are on the frontline of our mental health crisis and are critical to assuring that federal and state policies get implemented. Ultimate responsibility rests with us, the voters. In this election season, candidates’ commitment to improving mental health care should be among our top priorities.
In the meantime, all of us can help our neighbors affected by mental illness by a few simple practices.
- Refuse to shame and blame persons with mental illness or their families as if the illness is their fault. Mental illness is no one’s fault. It just is, like cancer or diabetes.
- Support our law enforcement agencies, which equip officers with Crisis Intervention Training for their frequent encounters with persons in a mental health crisis. Such training is costly and time-consuming. Assure that our law enforcement agencies have the needed funds.
- Direct mental health crisis calls to the local Mobile Crisis Services line: (877) 492-2785 or (866) 275-9552. Most mental health crises do not involve violence and do not need law enforcement. They require trained mental health professionals. If the situation warrants a call to 911, tell the operator that your call involves a mental health crisis.
- Explore more comprehensive approaches to dealing with mental health and substance use crises. See www.brookings.edu/research/innovative-solutions-to-address-the-mental-health-crisis-shifting-away-from-police-as-first-responders/. Encourage our leaders to honor those who died on April 28, 2021, and many others by exploring, developing, and funding such an alternative for our community.
- Become familiar with local mental health resources on this list maintained by the Community Mental Health Project:
- https://wataugaresources.weebly.com/.
Respectfully,
The Community Mental Health Project, including the following: Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative, NAMI High Country, Alice Salthouse, CEO, High Country Community Health Center, Rev. Kathy Beach, Pastor, Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church, The Rev. Cynthia Banks, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Rev. Laura Byrch, Boone United Methodist Church, Rev. Tamara Franks, High Country United Church of Christ, The Rev. R. Allan McCaslin, Holy Cross Episcopal Church, Valle Crucis, The Rev. Michael A. Tanner, Maria Matarazzo, BSW, McKinney Marriage and Family Therapy, Blue Mountain Center for Integrative Health, Daymark Recovery Services, Watauga office.
