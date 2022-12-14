Voter Nullification is alive and well here in Watauga County. The NC state law allowing college students to vote where they attend college and NOT their county of residence, has created a situation where the voices and will of a majority of residents’ (property tax payers) of Watauga County are silenced. Watauga County currently has approximately 45,000 registered voters.

Appalachian State University has approximately 20,000 students on campus. A vast majority (not all) of these students (and their parents) are not actual residents of Watauga County. This means they do not have students attending our public schools, and most importantly do not pay property taxes. But, because of this law they are allowed to vote in our local elections, to which they have absolutely NO stake. Every vote the students cast, nullifies the vote of an actual resident of Watauga County, who is directly affected by the outcome of these local elections. When elections are decided by less than 100 votes, that is a very serious problem.

