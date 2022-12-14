Voter Nullification is alive and well here in Watauga County. The NC state law allowing college students to vote where they attend college and NOT their county of residence, has created a situation where the voices and will of a majority of residents’ (property tax payers) of Watauga County are silenced. Watauga County currently has approximately 45,000 registered voters.
Appalachian State University has approximately 20,000 students on campus. A vast majority (not all) of these students (and their parents) are not actual residents of Watauga County. This means they do not have students attending our public schools, and most importantly do not pay property taxes. But, because of this law they are allowed to vote in our local elections, to which they have absolutely NO stake. Every vote the students cast, nullifies the vote of an actual resident of Watauga County, who is directly affected by the outcome of these local elections. When elections are decided by less than 100 votes, that is a very serious problem.
The arguments that support this law are now outdated. Originally when this law was passed we did not have weeks of early voting, to include Saturdays, as we do now. Also mail in ballots are MUCH easier to obtain today than when this law was passed. The outgoing Chairman of the County Commissioners actually said in his farewell address, before the new Commissioners were sworn in, he had hoped for more “young people” to come out and vote. Why is our County Commissioner more worried about non residents voting for him, than gaining the support of actual residents? The voter data is VERY clear. If it were not for the non resident students voting in our local elections, our local government would look VERY different. Our local government would be more reflective of the actual residents of Watauga County. This is not a partisan issue, this is an issue of what our government was founded on. Every actual resident of Watauga County whether Democrat or Republican deserves to have their vote counted, and not nullified by people who are not residents..
