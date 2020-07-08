I do not dispute the right of every person to wear or not wear a mask in public. I do not dispute the right of every person to choose to social distance or not.
With the number of COVID-19 cases being out of control more every day, our country will probably be destroyed within a few years.
COVID parties are beginning to be held in Alabama to deliberately spread the virus. Our choices now will determine the future of our country.
Diana Ward
Boone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.