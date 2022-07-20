There have been a lot of recent citizen comments related to new business openings in The Town of Boone limits. Some of those new business openings happen alongside some corporate, or other generally “unwanted” businesses.
Whenever the news hits, I see a number of comments that immediately blame local leaders or the Boone Town Council specifically for allowing or, according to some, directly placing these businesses in our community.
I’m writing to dispel any misconceptions related to what the Town Council can and cannot do regarding the building of new businesses in its jurisdiction. Simply put, a majority of the new growth that happens in town is allowed “by right,” meaning that, for instance, if a new business wants to set up shop in a zoned-for-business district, the Town Council cannot reject that business for setting up shop in that district as long as the business meets all of the regulations for building in that district.
The Town cannot say “we don’t want a new car wash. We want a Sonic instead.” In nearly every town across the state, if a business builds to that town’s standards, the type of business that inhabits it is a moot point.
Full transparency: Do I think we need another Starbucks, Corporate Pizza Place, or car wash? No. However, does the council get a say on that matter? Also no. The implication that local leaders choose whatever business comes to town is just plain wrong. And would also, if true, make Boone one of the most powerful local governments in the state.
Local government is difficult and complicated. I’ve been on the Boone Town Council a year next month, and I would be lying if I said that everything was clear-cut and simple. Still, this misconception slows down any real impact we can all have on the direction our community is going.
The town has just begun working to redevelop a comprehensive plan, and while I’ll be a strong advocate for measures that prevent rushed, overly corporate developments, I hope that the same people who are upset with things like car washes will be there to voice their concerns and ideas armed with knowing exactly what the Town can and cannot so.
I’m hoping this comment can get us started with that, and I remain always open to hearing from you!
Dalton George is a member of the Boone Town Council. This letter reflects his views and not that of the council.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.