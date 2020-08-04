The town has made an outstanding decision in hiring Andy LeBeau as the leader of the Boone Police Department. I have know Andy for 20 years and have always been impressed with his pragmatism and judgement. Our community could not have a better police chief.
Jim Harmon
Vilas
