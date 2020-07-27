My opinion: Leave the "old"residential house as is, and stop building the tall disgusting buildings on the sidewalks in town.
Boone is not the nice, quaint town it once was. Yes, Boone needs more parking, but not at the expense of tearing down legendary homes.
I am hoping this will not happen;as many local friends and neighbors agree!
Betty E. Shoemake
Boone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.