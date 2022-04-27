When Boone and Appalachia are mentioned an image a certain look comes to mind and I would assume that people of color do not come to mind. When in fact African Americans have been living in this community just as long. The eraser of Black communities and knowledge around them is relevant to our communities and others near us. There has been a sort of invisibility around Black people in Boone.
There are around 1.3 million Black people living in Appalachia yet there is a stereotype of there being a lack of diversity. Although Black people are a minority living within a minority our presence should be known. While life in early Appalachia was hard for everyone, it was much harder on Black people. During times of slavery Black people worked here in mines or other jobs that weren't agricultural. Some lived on plantations and some built log homes in Boone.
After the civil war, brothers Johnson and Ellington Cuzzins set up a home at the end of where King street is today. They really started the first Black community here. While the people who lived here called their community “the hill” we now refer to it as Junaluska. Ellington in fact owned a hotel where Mast General Store stands now. During the Civil Rights movement unfortunately these strong Black communities were forced to break down. The many schools that allowed Black students were consolidated and many children lost access to an education. The businesses were pushed out and room was made for some of the establishments we still have to this day.
Many of the Black people that lived in Junaluska moved away. African Americans have started to come back or are moving here for the first time, this can be attested to by the university for a lot of this movement. I think that Black families will only move somewhere they know their families will be safe. While there is a stereotype with the South I think Boone can be a safe place if we want it to be. Affrilachian is a word to describe African Americans native to or reside in Appalachia. The term celebrates the cultural attributions to this area. Whether that is through art, music or written word. African Americans are a part of Appalachia.
As a Black woman who moved here over five years ago, I struggled to see representation around me. In my research I have found that not only are there many people of color living here, but we have roots and have lived right alongside the rest of this community. The stronger a community, the more powerful and successful it can be. More African Americans can truly feel roots here if they find Appalachia their home and that the community will uplift us as much as we will do for it.
WE are HERE. We've been here. Not only do we have a history in Boone/ Appalachia but we need to continue to stay here. With the dislocation many Black people feel from the community. The only way this place will feel like home is if we stay. While the community of Junaluska has for the most part subsided we can reaffirm what they started.
Sydni Fields
Boone
