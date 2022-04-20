In the midst of the greed in our face every time we make a purchase of anything — including gas for our cars, food for our table, making a house or rent payment — it is difficult at times to remain hopeful.
When it seems all Congress wants to do is fuss and fight trying to funnel money to their friends and their own pockets to be “top dog”, it is difficult to be hopeful.
The overwhelming message from Easter is hope for every second of every day. It is not for us to say when God will take care of the greed or when He will right the misguided deeds of Congress. Our charge is to believe in hope as we believe in Him.
Diana Ward
Boone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.