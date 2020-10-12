The motto for Appalachian State University, Esse Quam Videri, is a Latin phrase meaning "To be, rather than to seem."
At the present time ASU needs another motto because the institution is far from being. The athletic office and the school chancellor's office are attempting to seem that all is well within the university by valuing money over the health of its students.
When the death of a student does not override the greed for money, the institution ceases to become a quality place for education.
Diana Ward
Boone
