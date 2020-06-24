In this day of uncertainty of how our lives will flourish, I thank the Boone Town Council for caring about their community and making masks mandatory in public arenas and businesses. I know it was not an easy decision, but it may make a difference between life and death for persons who share an autoimmune disease in common with me.
I took it upon myself to ask our drug stores how they would assert themselves in protecting the public with the “mask order” in Boone. One manager said he would not “say anything to anyone that would affect his business.” I mention no name here. I asked others, who said they would honor the order of town council. Some did not have a statement.
I believe consumers should have the right to know which of our drug stores in Watauga cares about their consumers, and have the opportunity to support them accordingly. They should ask. Thank you to all who care about their neighbors and protecting their community.
Jackie Flood
Boone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.