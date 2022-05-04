Since its founding, Appalachian State University has expanded from a school with 1 building and 53 students to a corporate institution with over 53 buildings, 20,000 students, and an annual budget of hundreds of millions of dollars. This rapid physical expansion of the campus has been touted as a solution to disasters occurring in the community, however in reality it is making them worse and enacting disaster capitalism.
Disaster capitalism can be defined as a form of extreme capitalism that advocates privatization and deregulation during, or after, a physical or perceived disaster. Some disasters currently facing our community are a housing crisis, food insecurity, flooding, and lack of knowledge about, and access to, native culture and environment. Businesses capitalize on people’s fear and vulnerability during a disaster to advance their preexisting business interests, namely, increased profits. This is what the university is doing.
To see an example of disaster capitalism we can look at the university’s official narrative around university expansion in the Master Plan. The Master Plan is a document that serves as “a guide for the physical development of campus over the next twenty years”. When crafting the Master Plan, listening sessions were held and the key findings from these sessions were the following: 1) Expanded, Flexible, & Functional Academic Spaces, 2) A Pedestrian, Bicycle, & Alternative Transportation Friendly Campus, 3) Expanded & Functional Support Services 4) Vehicle & Parking Policy. While these are listed as the top priorities, the solutions proposed throughout the document minimally solve the core issue and prioritize expansion over institutional change.
A more specific example of disaster capitalism within the Master Plan is the University's most recent construction project, the Innovation District. The majority of the information available about the Innovation District is vague and leaves many wondering what will actually be built and the purpose these buildings will serve. The lack of transparency in the planning is further evidence that the university is building for the sake of building, rather than for the purpose of helping the local community through systemic change.
According to the ASU’s website, the Innovation District “is expected to have a powerful impact on the region’s economic development by expanding and enhancing App State’s curriculum to produce a workforce of critical thinkers who are capable of developing economically, environmentally and equitably sound communities”. The district will contain a variety of conference rooms, education spaces, renewable energy labs, housing for faculty and staff, and other facilities used for a variety of purposes.
Despite it being called the Innovation District, it is debatable how truly innovative this new section of campus will be. There is nothing new or innovative about using disasters to justify building conference rooms, parking lots, and classrooms. The university has been doing that for decades. Yes, the buildings will increase ASU’s renewable energy consumption, however the majority of what is occurring at the top of Bodenheimer is mindless expansion. With the $54 million being spent on the Innovation District, the university could instead buy 100% of their energy from renewable sources for over 45 years.
While this is marketed as an exclusively beneficial and sustainable project, is this really the best way to invest $54 million dollars into the community? To create room for the Innovation District, the Broyhill Events Center, a building composed of conference rooms, was torn down. Illogically, the Innovation District will involve building more conference rooms while implementing “sustainable infrastructure”. The most sustainable option would be to use pre-existing structures, such as the 23, fully constructed, academic buildings on campus. This is only one of a multitude of examples for how Appalachian State University is attempting to address disaster, which in this example is the perceived lack of conference spaces, but in reality, is enacting disaster capitalism through unnecessary expansion when there are far more effective solutions available.
It is important to acknowledge that those implementing these changes at the university, such as the Board of Governors, Board of Trustees, and Chancellor Everts are attempting to elicit positive change, and for that they deserve credit. This is also the bare minimum and does not absolve decision makers of accountability and criticism. They are not bad people, they simply lack the creativity to imagine solutions for changing the university's systemic structures, and thus resort to their fallback of building physical structures. This can be seen in the building of 120 rental units that will be available to faculty and staff. The university is attempting to take steps to mitigate the housing crisis, however, building housing without capping student admissions and drastically increasing salary for employees is performative and does little to address the core problem of uncontrolled emigration.
Disasters created because of development and expansion will not be solved through continual development disguised as “innovation”. Thus, the solution lies in a completely different realm of thinking. I acknowledge that the solutions I am proposing are not perfect and do not fully address the complexities involved in the management of a university, however, if done correctly, they will come closer to solving the core issue. Primarily, there needs to be a cap put on in-person student admissions. Second, the university should not be allowed to develop any more land in Boone and should have a stricter and more methodical process when deciding how and where to build buildings. And most importantly, the university needs to take into consideration, and put at the forefront, community perspectives. Without these three actions, ASU will continue to inflict harm and perpetuate disaster on its constituents.
There is no lack of disasters that need to be addressed in our community, and there are plenty of solutions that lie outside the “solution” of expansion. Development, profits, and innovation are the driving forces that created the disasters we are seeing today, so it is naive to think that these same strategies can fix the problem. The problem must be fixed through something outside the status quo. Something that seems nearly impossible. Something so ambitious that many will think us mad for attempting it. A solution that is truly, and authentically, innovative.
Bekah Nielsen
App State student
(0) comments
