In my capacity as both an employee of Appalachian State University and a member of the Boone community, I am compelled to convey my deep concern regarding the recent modifications to the university's parking policy. Specifically, I find the removal of complimentary evening parking between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm troubling.
As someone who has programmed a lot of evening lectures and films, I know 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm start time for evening programs is optimal for attracting the largest audiences. Adjusting start times later in the evening will result in reduced attendance, thereby undermining the tax payers and student fees investment in bringing in guest speakers, performers and filmmakers.
This is just the App administration under Sheri doing what they do best: increase their revenues while reducing their services. Considering the number of parking spaces for local businesses illegally used by students during the day (since it's so hard to find parking, and expensive to park at App) the *least* App can do is offer their own spaces after 5pm for free! This will 100% reduce attendance to evening events, and further embitter the local community, but they don't look that far past their financial books, and it won't impact them directly, so they don't care.
I mean for crying out loud, they still require faculty and staff to pay to park at the very place they work!
Sheri has done more in the 9 years of her tenure at this University to ruin relations with the local community than any other. But what does she care? She's down in Hickory now, anyway. Preening over her latest pet project (and yet another financial disaster...). A project that only further increases the work burden and load of an already over-stressed, over-worked, and underpaid App employee base. But she looks good in front of the BOT and BOG, and that seems to be all that matters to her.
