For generations, App State has fostered a campus culture that supports the arts, as evidenced by An Appalachian Summer Festival, which celebrated its 38th season this summer, The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in May, the recent completion of the second phase of the university’s arts corridor, which unites the two sides of App State’s Boone campus, the academic departments of art, theatre and dance, the Hayes School of Music and the many other arts and humanities offerings at App State, and the Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Competition and Exhibition, which this year brought outdoor sculpture to our campus for the 36th year.

Recently, we have heard expressions of dismay from members of our university community regarding damage to one of the sculptures in the Rosen Exhibition during an impromptu celebration of the App State football team’s win over Texas A&M on Sep. 10. Entitled Lost and Found, the damaged sculpture was created by artist Kevin Curry, and came to be known as the “floating baby,” given its installation in the Duck Pond, a well-known campus landmark.

