The clarification added by Appalachian State’s administration to the Watauga Democrat’s recent story (“App State students, faculty, staff to host town hall meeting”) is so petty that it is comical.
The clarification was requested by the administration because the story referred to Appalachian’s Student Government Association, Faculty Senate, and Staff Senate as “governing” rather than “consultative” bodies.
Technically, the administration is right. But why on earth does the university’s administration feel so insecure and so threatened in its authority that it would devote the time of senior administrators amply paid by taxpayers to correct a story on such a trivial point? Did they really fear their authority was undermined? If so, this incident says far more about their dubious leadership qualities than it does about any of the bodies mentioned in the article.
Bodies of the kind who are planning the town hall have been part of the culture of higher education for decades. They do fulfill governance roles. The student government’s president sits, by statute, on the Board of Trustees. The Faculty Senate assesses top administrators, makes appointments to university committees, and approves changes to the Faculty Handbook.
Staff Senate plays a major role in representing staff employees. The fact that none of these bodies can act unilaterally does not change the fact that they engage in governing functions (put differently, “consultative” and “governing” are not antonyms).
The real issue, however, is that the university’s current administration — at the beck and call of politically appointed boards at the campus and System level — feels so besieged that it worries about even the most illusory encroachments on its authority.
The people that built Appalachian would never have wasted time on so minor an issue. If anything, they embraced the role of these bodies. For years, B. B. Dougherty, as president, held regular meetings with the entire faculty. A later president, William H. Plemmons, supported the creation of the Faculty Senate. Appalachian’s previous chancellor, Ken Peacock, worked with all three bodies on a regular basis. None of them would have felt their authority was challenged by describing these bodies as engaged in “governing.” Like good leaders, these past presidents realized that the administration benefited from cooperation with these bodies. They did not vainly plead their own preeminence.
Anyone who knows the situation at Appalachian understands why this so-called “clarification” was written: the current administration knows it has virtually know support among faculty, staff, students, and alums — indeed, among no other constituency than the politically appointed boards.
When you don’t have real respect, when you fail at leadership, it makes sense, in short, to hunker down on the petty trappings of your authority.
Let’s hope that a change in leadership occurs before too much damage is done to a fine university — and that the town hall on February 20 can address this problem.
Michael Behrent
App State faculty member
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.