Between September 5-11, I, and a team of incredible people, will bring a songwriters festival to Boone. We named it “Antlers & Acorns” after the things left for us to find here in these mountains. So it is with songwriters and the music they leave for us. Some of the names you will know. Others you will not. Many have written hits, songs you have loved but not known who wrote them. They created them, nurtured them, grew them, then let us find them through their own recordings or those of others like Keith Urban or New Grass Revival.
Bringing these incredibly talented musicians to Boone also brings their fans. We get to show off a little, more than a little. They’ll see the view from Horton Hotel, the beautiful décor of Venture, experience the craft beer and foodie dreams of Booneshine and Lost Province, the work of our artists in the Hands Gallery and Common Good, and the wonder that is Mast General Store. Our style, our grace, our taste, our reverence for Doc so strong that we made sure he never leaves the corner of King and Depot.
And we get to share the authentic outdoor experience of Boone; Fly fishing with a Grammy nominee, hiking the Blue Ridge Conservancy Trail with songwriters, kayaking with a Trick Pony, and tubing down the New River with four legends of the studios and stages of Nashville.
In our crowned jewel, the theater restored and brought back to life by this community who listened and believed when John Cooper said, “We can do this”, we will host John Paul White of The Civil Wars, Mary Gauthier, Carolina’s own Caleb Caudle and maybe the most impressive lineup of “Voices” we could have assembled. We will sit in our beautiful theatre and listen as they tell us the stories behind the songs they wrote and it will be exactly like we imagined when the jackhammers were digging out years of neglect and original lighting was being wired into its rightful place. We’re even bringing a documentary to the screen, the one about Guy Clark, and before that movie we will hear his friends and fans sing his songs and tell “what it was like” to know him, to write with him, to be in the same room with a poet.
In our restaurants and bars, on Friday and Saturday, you won’t need a ticket. Just go in and listen to the songwriters all over town. All we’ve heard is “what an impressive lineup” and we agree. We’re proud of the list and we’re proud of Boone. We’re grateful for the support and friendship and enthusiasm. Of course, it’s true that if you build it they will come. They’re lucky to get to come to Boone.
While you’re downtown, don’t forget to look up. The guys from Firefall and Poco will be on the Horton rooftop.
I hope Doc can hear them from the corner.
More information on the festival can be found at www.workingtitlefarm.com/antlersandacorns/.
Shari Smith
Working Title Farm
