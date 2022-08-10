In this time of an overheating world, you don’t need a weatherman to tell you that tempers are spiking with the temperatures.
So much so that someone has finally attempted to gauge, on a large scale, just how angry we have become.
The admittedly non-clinical survey was taken by assessing everything from road rage to hypertension rates in America’s metropolitan areas.
OK what comes to mind first about causes of anger: urban decay, poverty, crime, drugs etc. etc. etc.
Read, inner city.
Read, Black and Hispanic.
Read again.
WRAL – the Raleigh radio station famed for launching Jesse Helms’ career – has printed the results of the Men’s Health Magazine review, and they reveal not only the predictable potboilers but some real surprises.
And not good ones for residents of the Tar Heel State.
Sure, Detroit and Baltimore make the top ten, but they don’t head the list.
That would fall to the whitest, brightest, most All-American city in the land, Orlando, Florida.
Followed by another of the same ilk, St. Petersburg.
All in all the sunshine boys down in the bottomlands accounted for four of the angriest twelve cities in the U.S., with Miami ranked 7th and Tampa 12th.
Up here in North Carolina, where we pride ourselves on what we now have to consider used to be a civil and easygoing way of life, we came in with our own four bad towns ranked in the top 50; Charlotte # 15, Durham #23, Greensboro #33 and Raleigh #47.
Great, hey; we rank right behind the worst place in the country that just by coincidence has colonized us over the past few decades.
Orlando is 61% white; St. Petersburg 71.4%.
Despite their burgeoning populations both are still one-horse towns; Orlando ruled by feudal overlord The Disney Corporation, St. Pete by, to put it politely, the retirement industry.
So what clues reside in their anger shared with Miami and Tampa?
Might it be enough that they share the common culture of Florida, an economy based on drugs, corruption and destruction of the landscape, and an ‘ethic’ of greed, self-indulgence and conspicuous consumption?
What does it mean that the ones who come out on top of this heap are those who may be the angriest?
What does that say about the desperation at the bottom?
If you think this amounts to idle speculation go look for yourself; take the Interstate from Palm Beach to Miami and look out in wonder at the Gold Coast of magic kingdom resorts, condos, yacht marinas and Hummer dealers, then take the train back.
There on the other side of the tracks lies a fifty-mile swath of ruinous slums as frightful as any in the world.
That wouldn’t matter so much to us here, except now, here is there.
North Carolina, for those who lived here and those coming in who could really appreciate its difference from any other state, offered the Yin to the Florida Yang; an integration of communities based on family, faith, civility, humility, independent thought and deep roots to the land.
Oh Brother Where Art Thou?
Take a look at your own Place and decide for yourself; how angry are we?
How angry am I?
Lets take Boone, North Carolina, once in a faraway time a haven of diverse elements that more often than not worked together for the common good.
Today the town and county is overrun by development, with locals at odds with newcomers, taxpayers at odds with local government, and all the signs that the terrible divisions of class and social status have migrated right up the Interstates from Florida.
Here’s one way to conduct your own Anger Survey; are people honking their horns at you in greeting, or in rude impatience?
In that and many other regards Boone has turned the corner to take the Left-Hand Path, and you have to wonder how many other little towns will follow our cities to this Purgatory.
Can we do something about it, or are we going to be left shaking our heads, like farmers and traditional families and tightly woven communities did in Florida as they watched control of their futures slip from their hands to those of corrupt, inept politicians and developers.
Will we, like them, only be able to look back in anger?
This piece was written 10 years ago, so it should be dated. It’s not; hey High Country; look at us now!
Miles Tager
Watauga
