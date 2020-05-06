I grew up in Newland in Avery County and now own a second home in Watauga County.
I enjoy regular trips to the mountains to relax while hiking and biking. In the future, those visits will be tainted by the knowledge that while you folks are more than willing to take our tax dollars, you really don’t want us up there.
We heavily subsidize your tax income while utilizing few resources. Nevertheless, now that we are in crisis mode you have announced that we are not welcome. This arbitrary 14 day quarantine regardless of where you are coming from, or what precautions you have been taking has no scientific basis and is simply xenophobic.
I hope that your business community will recover, but this attitude in no way encourages us “outsiders” to spend money up there.
Keith Nance
Raleigh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.