In response to your newsletter of July 1, which states that the Second Amendment was explicitly designed to protect a “ ‘God-given’ right of keeping and bearing arms from undue infringement by the federal government” I was surprised. The Second Amendment says this:

“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” No “God-given”, and with good reason: The writers of the Constitution saw the dangers of conflating these two types of power.

