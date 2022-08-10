In response to your newsletter of July 1, which states that the Second Amendment was explicitly designed to protect a “ ‘God-given’ right of keeping and bearing arms from undue infringement by the federal government” I was surprised. The Second Amendment says this:
“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” No “God-given”, and with good reason: The writers of the Constitution saw the dangers of conflating these two types of power.
I say all this not as a gun hater. As a rural southerner, I have been around guns all my life and have shot first a BB gun, then rifles, a shotgun, and finally a pistol. I don’t shoot anymore because it takes a great deal of time and money to maintain the skill of shooting. But I ask you to avoid such distracting and potentially dangerous talk, lest it influence someone to an abuse of the power of a gun. As a nation, we have many problems to solve, and we depend on our elected representatives for solutions.
