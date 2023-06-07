The recently drafted House Bill 715 is a clearly intentioned bill that has long been an educational goal of Republican Legislators and that is the end of tenure for university professors. The current Culture Wars in the United States has placed the issue of tenure front and center as some legislators envision its demise as a current cure to diluting the influence of liberal professors who are either ideologically radical in their politics and, therefore, (unduly influential to their children) or just plain lazy dilettantes in their over-privileged tenured employment. Few can argue that professors’ salaries (save for some medical or law degreed professors) are any way close to corporate managers earnings who have earned less degreed credentials. The issue is much more about ideology and educational worth than it is about proper credentials or professional experience.
The issue that is missing in this current debate is what I call the dualistic nature of tenure. Tenure was never devised to be about permanent employment. The historic rationale behind tenure is centered on academic freedom or, the unfettered search for truth that is legally protected after a professor has been through a six-year process of vetting by her peers and then affirmed by the administration of an educational institution. Few people know that the UNC system has a mandated five-year post tenure review system that allows for probation, suspension and dismissal if the professor’s portfolio evaluations are deemed insufficient by her peers and the administration. Thus, there is no such phenomenon as permanent employment in any institution in this State. So, we can put that myth to rest.
