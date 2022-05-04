On the 28th of April, the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) released the findings of its special committee on “Governance, Academic Freedom, and Institutional Racism in the University of North Carolina System.” This exhaustive report is culled from scores of interviews of faculty and staff from UNC-Chapel Hill, Appalachian State, and other system campuses conducted over the past year.
Sadly, there is very little in the account that reflects well upon the oldest public institution of higher education in the country. In fact, based on the report, the AAUP could well vote to sanction the UNC System and its constituent campuses, which would make a national embarrassment of our universities and discourage both students and faculty from joining a system that for many decades was an undisputed jewel of American postsecondary education.
The indictment of the UNC from the leading national professional organization for faculty members, whose mission is to “develop the standards and procedures that maintain quality in education” and “define fundamental professional values” (www.aaup.org/about-aaup), is unqualified. “The University of North Carolina system is in trouble, and not the kind of trouble that record enrollments or good rankings can fix,” the opening sentence of the report reads (p. 1).
The authors level much of their criticism at the political interference and dubious decision making of the Board of Governors and the state legislature, but system schools, including Appalachian State, are similarly charged. If the State Board of Governors and Trustees at Chapel Hill are found to have bungled the removal of a century-old monument to slavery and the subsequent refusal of tenure to one of the leading public intellectuals of the nation on purely political grounds, Appalachian State is judged for the way in which upper administration provides only window-dressing as cover for decades of racial and gender inequity and its reluctance to make public the written findings of a respected group of faculty and staff of color (p. 32).
If protections of academic freedom are regularly assaulted by political appointees at Chapel Hill, the administration at Appalachian State has upped the ante by sending “cease-and-desist” letters to critics of its policy (p. 7). If the UNC System has embraced cronyism in its appointments of upper-level administrators (p. 30), including the approval of a policy that virtually allows the system president to directly install university chancellors without input from local campuses (p. 4), Appalachian State’s chancellor has kept pace by appointing the current provost without a national search or widespread faculty involvement (p. 6). The list is long, and thoroughly disheartening for anyone who values their UNC degree or their position here as a faculty or staff member. You can read the whole report at www.aaup.org/sites/default/files/AAUP_Special_Committee_Report-UNC_System.pdf.
One of the proudest moments of my own professional career as a faculty member was when I was hired at Appalachian State University, with its distinguished history of innovation and long record of excellence in teaching. Like many of my colleagues, though, I find myself now discouraged by the continued erosion of time-honored principles of shared governance and academic freedom, both here and throughout our state. I want to be clear: I am no banner-bearing socialist. I am immensely proud of my 12 years of service in the United States military that preceded my entry into the ranks of the professoriate. I have voted for Republican candidates at least as often as I have Democratic ones. My vocation as a teacher is a sacred calling to me and is a logical extension of my personal faith. And what all of these experiences have taught me is this: the greatest threat to American democracy is ideological orthodoxy of any stripe. When politicians and their appointees seek to undermine the foundations of public education, as has happened and continues to happen in North Carolina, we all lose.
Clark Maddux
Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies
And let's not forget that AppState's own propaganda chief, Megan Hayes, in her response to the press on the release of this report referenced a month old CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT of the initial report, not the final report that was actually released.
It's hard to get much more unethical and incompetent than that... A perfect example of just how far AppState has fallen in recent years under this current disaster of an administration.
