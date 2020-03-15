In response to your article on Connor Hoy’s initiative to make Watauga County a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary, (“Student starts Watauga effort for ‘Second Amendment sanctuary,” March 8), I want to address this from the perspective of someone who came here for college and decided to stay and work here after.
I have followed this story with interest, and believe we need a voice from the other side.
It is disappointing to read Mr. Hoy suggest that this is an issue of “liberty and individual freedom,” when it is equally a matter of freedom and individual safety for residents to feel comfortable and secure in their homes, neighborhoods and workplaces. I feel Mr. Hoy’s suggestion is rooted in his idea of his own freedom, while also promotes a view that our county is unsafe to live in, proviso you are not armed. This lopsided argument is no different than his statement on this being a partisan issue, considering the rights discussed are entirely his own and not universal.
Further, in an earlier interview with “The Appalachian,” Mr. Hoy pointed toward desiring that this measure prohibit funding toward “unconstitutional” gun control. If the measure he wishes to promote is to prohibit such action, then he is trying to prevent illegal actions on the part of our local government.
Wataugans have done some incoherent things, but it seems highly unlikely to me that our local government will get into constitutional violations of this type at any point in time. And, if they do, wouldn’t we be better served by a legal challenge to such an action which could permanently demonstrate where county legislators can stand for or against gun rights?
At the end of the day, Mr. Hoy labeled this as a party issue. I do not own a gun, although my parents do. I have friends who own guns and I have practiced with a firearm in the past. I also know many people who do not own guns and live happily in this county. But, Mr. Hoy should be more careful in his language.
I am not against guns because of my party affiliation, I am against guns and sanctuary zones which celebrate them because last year, Riley Howell, a friend from high school, was killed at UNCC trying to stop a shooting. It saddens me to see Mr. Hoy simplify this issue when it is far more complex than before.
Thom Young
Boone
