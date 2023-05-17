I have spent my last ten years at Appalachian State University as a Dean, Professor and Chair of the Faculty Senate. As a product of the UNC system in the eighties, I knew App State did not possess the storied liberal arts and sciences reputation of the historic Chapel Hill, Raleigh or Greensboro campuses in its histories and traditions. But by 2007 their meteoric rise in football reached its zenith by their defeat of the U-Michigan juggernaut football team in Ann Arbor.
The academic transformation ensued with arrival of professors and students who could rival in reputation and background to other comprehensive universities and in certain areas could rival the previous UNC institutions. In fact, at my first Board of Trustees meeting I heard several alumni board members state that they doubted they could meet the current standards of the App State student body.
After a year or two on the job, I agreed. And, while the atmosphere on campus was rather chaotic due to the changing nature of the leadership on campus, my interactions with the general faculty and student body convinced me that App State could hold its own in undergraduate education to the best public universities in the state. It was a place that was intellectually alive with constituencies that loved both the topography and the laid-back nature that the mountain environment evoked with professors who were brilliant examples of teacher-scholars and students who chose App State over Chapel Hill. I thought then that the institution was on the brink of truly becoming the best comprehensive institution in the Southeast, or, at the very least, a key academic player in regional circles as witnessed by US News and World Report.
I am now near retirement as Chair of the Faculty Senate (and a member of the Honors College) and I leave feeling very uncertain of its future (both the College and the University) and the main reasons has to do with the intrusive nature of our governing boards combined with a “lock step” approach to managing our campuses with the appointment of Chancellors who succeed best working in complete obedience to a corporate-minded Board. But the astonishing change has been the dilution of the principles of shared governance traditionally understood in the UNC system of collaboration, collegiality and candidness that are at the heart of my pessimism.
It would be easy to blame the current fearful environment on campus to the administration. But as my grandma would say: The fish stinks from the head: and that head — as a body informed by our Legislature — is the current Board of Governors that are centered on “righting a left winged ship.”
They have centered the UNC governance system into the forefront of the cultural wars in the United States and have turned faculty senates into advisory boards. Last year, 73% of the faculty at App State surveyed stated that they were actively looking to leave the University. How did the sliding morale and the more fearful elements overtake a university that had the reputation of being such a close-knit community?
There are many factors, but, among the chief reasons is the academic drift from an emphasis on the intellectual life of the university to one of obsession with winning football teams, pre-vocational programs and buildings that have ruined the town landscape, (instead of increasing fund-raising at the levels needed for a premier comprehensive university), and we have relied on enrollment tuition to make up the difference. We have a football program that does not pay for itself (and will continue to struggle to maintain its winning records under the new NCAA Division I rule), with added funding needed for semi-professional players, a new campus in Hickory that is both underfunded and under enrolled.
The administration has starved the liberal arts and sciences along with other humanities-based programs as a result. And the total upheaval of every administrative office via firings and resignations that have led to authoritarian control of the University by the Chancellor. Emails and texts are monitored. Personnel are threatened by words and letters by members of the administration directed at those who question consequential decisions with clandestine modes of operation. But, in the end, it is really a fight for the soul of the University that goes beyond any one administration.
The vast constituencies of this university must decide whose values and which vision of the University they want representing them now and in the future. At present, we are on a quick path towards a consumer-driven, profit oriented, pre-vocational, senior community college with a semi professional football team. The catch is: these programs are not at the heart of a reputational “premier comprehensive university.”
The heart of the university lies with its professors who are the longest standing identity at any university and whose professional charge is to represent both the life of the mind and the unfettered search for truth for its students. And administrators should be guardians of those values. This historic shared governance bond has been dismantled by governing decisions that have devalued faculty and have repositioned us to mere vocationalists. Tenure and academic freedom are diluted, and a house bill has been introduced to remove tenure. And the governing boards remind us on an almost weekly basis that we are mere employees of their universities. This is a fundamental shift in educational governance.
The UNC system is splintered and must make some rather painful decisions about the continuing need to support an antiquated seventeen-member system that struggles to find sufficient funding and competes with one another for students which was not the historical intent of their genesis or change in mission during the Seventies. As a result, the problems facing this system are indeed systemic and in sore need for a change beginning with our elected leadership that views universities as corporate identities.
