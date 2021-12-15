I’m writing to express my sincere gratitude to the kind motorists that came to my aid Oct. 15 when I had a bike accident on the Parkway between Aho Road and Bamboo. My family and I were visiting from Asheville and camping at Price Lake.
I was out for a solo bike ride while my husband hiked with my preschooler. In a straightaway, a car in the oncoming traffic didn’t see me and went to pass another vehicle. I veered to the shoulder and lost control of my bike and hit the pavement.
I can’t say thank you enough to everyone that stopped to help me, called 911, offered medical expertise and waited with me until emergency personnel arrived. Your kindness and care helped me stay calm after a traumatic wreck. Thank you to the EMS folks that responded quickly and provided professional and compassionate care and even made me smile through the pain of my injuries.
I’m also incredibly grateful to Ranger McMann of the National Park Service (the only name I caught that day) and the firefighters who came to my aid so quickly. And thank you to the staff of the Watauga Medical Center. I received outstanding care from every department including the gentleman who greeted me at the door, intake, triage, ER, radiology, anesthesiology and each and every nurse.
Please know that with your help, I’m healing well and expected to make a full recovery. Please accept my deepest gratitude for your kindness and compassion. I look forward to being back on my bike (and staying upright) and from now on will ride with a front light to be more visible.
Sarah Fraser
Asheville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.