Lee Carol Giduz played an important role in forming the vision of BRAHM and then in the execution of that vision in a formative period. She organized her staff and board of directors to establish a world-class museum here in the High Country. Its notable building, permanent collection, exhibits, and enthusiastic staff were formed during her skilled and visionary directorship. We locals have enjoyed the fruits of her leadership. I wish her good times in her retirement and thank her for her graceful attention to our region in her service at the Caldwell County Arts Council and for the last seven years at the Blowing Rock Museum of Art and History.

Thomas McGowan

Boone

