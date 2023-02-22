On Feb. 15, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Boone PD responded to a call concerning a man displaying a flag with a swastika in front of the Temple of the High Country. Upon arrival to the scene, officers found the flag in question draped over the Synagogue’s sign. Following preliminary investigation, Boone Police tentatively concluded that a hate crime had not occurred. Despite this, the chief of police, Mr. LeBeau, claimed the department and other local LEA’s were “going to be looking into it…”

According to North Carolina’s § 14-12.12. (b), “It shall be unlawful for any person or persons to place or cause to be placed on the property of another in this State or on a public street or highway, or on any public place…a burning or flaming cross real or simulated…with the intention of intimidating any person or persons or of preventing them from doing any act which is lawful…”

