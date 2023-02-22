On Feb. 15, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Boone PD responded to a call concerning a man displaying a flag with a swastika in front of the Temple of the High Country. Upon arrival to the scene, officers found the flag in question draped over the Synagogue’s sign. Following preliminary investigation, Boone Police tentatively concluded that a hate crime had not occurred. Despite this, the chief of police, Mr. LeBeau, claimed the department and other local LEA’s were “going to be looking into it…”
According to North Carolina’s § 14-12.12. (b), “It shall be unlawful for any person or persons to place or cause to be placed on the property of another in this State or on a public street or highway, or on any public place…a burning or flaming cross real or simulated…with the intention of intimidating any person or persons or of preventing them from doing any act which is lawful…”
This legislature was introduced in part to prevent the racially motivated intimidation of individuals of color. Similarly, this act of displaying the flag near the Temple of the High Country was almost certainly meant to intimidate Jewish individuals. My assertion is that publicly displaying the swastika and other symbols used by the Nationalsozialistische Freiheitspartei (also known as Nazis) or by its contemporary ideological adherents with the intent to intimidate Jewish individuals or infringe upon the exercise of religious or ethnic liberty should similarly be prohibited.
These symbols contain an implicitly stated threat — that individuals of Jewish faith or ethnicity are not welcome, and violence will occur to these persons as a result. Threatening speech is not protected by the 1st Amendment. As a student of the German language, I’ve been exposed to the horrific truths about the Shoah, the holocaust, in an academically rigorous setting. The existence of antisemitic sentiment was present in German culture even before the first world war.
For example, Richard Wagner, composer of operas including The Ring of the Nibelungenlied cycle, was a vehemently antisemite. He wrote that his 1850 essay, Das Judenthum in der Musik (Jewishness in Music) was primarily penned to “explain to ourselves the involuntary repellence possessed for us by the nature and personality of the Jews, so as to vindicate that instinctive dislike which we plainly recognize as stronger and more overpowering than our conscious zeal to rid ourselves thereof.” In his essay, he attempted to explain his view that Jewish people are incapable of producing arts of artistic merit. This essay coincided with the rise of antisemitism as a political force in Germany. In striking similarity to Adolf Hitler, he advocated against the assimilation of Jewish people into German society.
This brand of antisemitism was hardly uncommon among European intellectuals of the era but serves as an important anecdote to remind us that by attempting to wave away these very real instances of threatening antisemitic ideas as just another exercise of free speech, we are enabling an extremely dangerous ideology with extremely real consequences to perpetuate.
We would be remiss to overlook this occurrence of hate in Boone as just another American citizen practicing free speech. Symbols are such because they have a spectrum of meaning, and a crucial meaning of these antisemitic symbols is precisely a use of expression not protected by the First Amendment — incitement of violence. Antisemitism didn’t spread in pre-WWII Germany overnight, but by the continuous espousal of these ideas over time to devastating consequence.
