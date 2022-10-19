We are writing to you on behalf of the Watauga High School Sustainability Club. It has recently come to our attention that an article was published in the Watauga Democrat, which attacked the viability of renewable resources such as wind and solar power, while also advocating for the use of nonrenewable energy sources, including natural gas and coal.
The first point we want to address is the misinformation found in the article regarding the environmental benefits of green energy. We accept that some of the statements made about the economic effects of green energy are valid; however, green energy is an investment for the future because our fossil fuel supplies are limited. While fossil fuels are cheap and reliable, they are a finite resource, and ultimately destructive to the environment. At current consumption rates (according to worldometers.info), oil supplies will be depleted in 47 years, natural gas will be depleted in 52, and coal will be depleted in 133 years. In the long run, a transition to renewable energy is absolutely necessary to ensure our collective future.
The establishment of green energy plants requires a lot of capital up front but it also creates jobs which can support economic growth. The Minnesota based Center for American Experiment writers mentioned in the article that switching to renewable energy in Minnesota will cause the loss of 79,000 jobs but they ignore the important detail that new jobs will be created to compensate for the loss.
A large portion of the article focuses on supporting the idea that fuel switching is of higher importance than building green energy. While it’s true that natural gas and nuclear energy can serve as good stepping stones, the ultimate goal needs to be a complete transition to renewable energy. In some cases, the economic costs of clean energy sources are greater than that of natural gas and coal. However, this is without considering true cost accounting. The externalized costs of fossil fuels are often overlooked, but are tremendously important to consider when looking at the true costs of energy sources. The social and environmental impacts of natural gas extraction pose many risks to groundwater sources, community health, and boom-and-bust economies throughout the country.. Meanwhile, the economic costs of renewable energy sources are steadily decreasing, and the externalized costs are much lower than those of other energy sources.
Perhaps most alarmingly, this article was written by The Center Square. Assuming most people would not conduct a deep dive into the story behind this organizational authorship, it’s likely that very few of your readers would connect the dots between who wrote this article and the special-interest ties to the fossil fuel industry. By publishing this article in our local paper without fully vetting its source and including transparency about the authors, you have helped mask the truth behind the purpose of its message.
After much digging, we have learned that The Center Square is run by Franklin News Organization, previously known as the Franklin Center for Government and Public Integrity, which was established in 2009 with seed money from Eric O’Keefe, a Koch Industry operative with a long history of climate change denial and secretive big-political spending. Is it okay that a seemingly legitimate article bashing renewable energy is directly tied to deep fossil fuel pockets? We think not; especially if the article does not clearly disclose their interests. By printing this article without providing the full context of its authorship, we feel that our local paper is helping to spread the misinformation that discourages the use of renewable energy and helps the greedy profiteering and environmental destruction of the billionaire-fossil-fuel-promoting Koch Brother Industries.
We are asking that in the future, the Watauga Democrat takes into consideration the true motives behind the authors and organizations of the articles that are being published because we believe that transparency is the best policy.
(2) comments
This article makes some good points. I'm 73 and my entire school life the prediction for depletion of fossil fuels was about 50 years. The more important response I have to the article is that the authors want speech to be cancelled. They want the newspaper to search out the source of it's op-eds and if the paper don't agree with them in their general political views then refuse publication. That, my friends, is contrary to the Constitution. Yes, I know Twitter and Facebook do it and seem to get by with it but it's still wrong.
The authors from the WHS Sustainability Club never call for cancelling free speech or refusing publication. Instead they request that, in the future, the paper:
"...fully [vet] its source and including transparency about the authors..."
"...clearly disclose their interests..."
"...[provide] the full context of its authorship..."
And conclude that
"...transparency is the best policy..."
Expecting the Watauga Democrat to fully vet the sources of articles it publishes and be transparent about those sources is simply asking for basic journalistic due diligence.
