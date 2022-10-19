We are writing to you on behalf of the Watauga High School Sustainability Club. It has recently come to our attention that an article was published in the Watauga Democrat, which attacked the viability of renewable resources such as wind and solar power, while also advocating for the use of nonrenewable energy sources, including natural gas and coal.

The first point we want to address is the misinformation found in the article regarding the environmental benefits of green energy. We accept that some of the statements made about the economic effects of green energy are valid; however, green energy is an investment for the future because our fossil fuel supplies are limited. While fossil fuels are cheap and reliable, they are a finite resource, and ultimately destructive to the environment. At current consumption rates (according to worldometers.info), oil supplies will be depleted in 47 years, natural gas will be depleted in 52, and coal will be depleted in 133 years. In the long run, a transition to renewable energy is absolutely necessary to ensure our collective future.

Terry Gentry
Terry Gentry

This article makes some good points. I'm 73 and my entire school life the prediction for depletion of fossil fuels was about 50 years. The more important response I have to the article is that the authors want speech to be cancelled. They want the newspaper to search out the source of it's op-eds and if the paper don't agree with them in their general political views then refuse publication. That, my friends, is contrary to the Constitution. Yes, I know Twitter and Facebook do it and seem to get by with it but it's still wrong.

Branch
Branch

The authors from the WHS Sustainability Club never call for cancelling free speech or refusing publication. Instead they request that, in the future, the paper:

"...fully [vet] its source and including transparency about the authors..."

"...clearly disclose their interests..."

"...[provide] the full context of its authorship..."

And conclude that

"...transparency is the best policy..."

Expecting the Watauga Democrat to fully vet the sources of articles it publishes and be transparent about those sources is simply asking for basic journalistic due diligence.

