I take issue with the arguments posited in Mr. Ackerman’s recent letter to the editor lamenting state laws allowing college students to vote where they study. Mr. Ackerman contends that these laws constitute voter nullification skewing local elections to not reflect the will of the county’s residents.
The crux of Mr. Ackerman’s argument against allowing students to vote in local elections is that students are not actual residents of Watauga County since they do not pay property taxes. However, only property owners pay property taxes. Approximately 63% of houses in Watauga County are owner-occupied, implying that a substantial proportion of the county’s population lives in a rented home and does not pay property taxes. Do these individuals (students or not) not have a right to self-governance? Additionally, property taxes are just one avenue through which residents fund local government, accounting for about 56% of the county’s anticipated revenues in fiscal year 2022/2023. Meanwhile, local sales tax, which college students certainly pay, account for about 21% of anticipated revenues. Defining residency based on paying into certain streams of county tax revenues rather than others seems arbitrary. Instead, I would base residency on where an individual resides the majority of the year – a definition that would include most college students.
Mr. Ackerman also contends that the law allowing students to vote where they study is outdated given recent changes in mail-in voting and longer periods of early voting. Mr. Ackerman is correct that voting rules have changed significantly, generally making voting easier for those with full-time jobs and medical issues that would preclude voting in-person. However, I do not think it is reasonable to assume that a college student can drive the nearly 7 hours from Watauga to Currituck County to cast a ballot in locality they spend a minority of their time. Yes, students can also request mail-in ballots, however that generally requires calling an election official months ahead of an election to request a ballot. Reducing the transaction costs of voting by allowing students to vote where they live improves voter participation, which is a key ingredient in our representative democracy.
In sum, the University is an integral part of Watauga County. Many of us that grew up here in the High Country know many individuals that have been employed by the University or been educated there. Allowing students to vote in local elections ensures that their voices are represented in local government and that the University continues to thrive and support the broader Watauga County community through education and employment.
