At this time, the family of Bryce, Virginia, and Bobby Durham, murdered on February 3, 1972, wish to recognize and sincerely express our appreciation for the efforts of the many individuals who helped resolve the tragic murders of loved members of our family 50 years ago.
This horrific event changed our family forever and remains a sad memory for us all. The family further recognizes the impact on the Watauga community that accompanied this tragic event. We extend our appreciation to the community for your efforts to help solve the murders over those 50 years.
While the list of individuals that deserve recognition and a personal note of thanks is lengthy, we sincerely appreciate each person involved. Our ‘Thank You’ extends from key investigators whose names are familiar, to those less known, to the persistent thinkers in many law enforcement agencies, and to unknown people that answered phones and kept offices running.
Even so, the family recognizes the insights and professionalism specifically of Watauga County’s Sheriff Len D. Hagaman and SBI Special Agent Wade Colvard. While maintaining the necessary focus on local and state needs, Sheriff Hagaman’s and Agent Colvard’s dedication to searching for new information and following leads realized over the past few years ultimately led to the final declaration of closure for this triple murder case from 50 years prior. Their leadership is greatly appreciated and deserves our public recognition and our thanks.
Significant efforts were made to close this case before the parents of Bryce passed away. In this regard, a deep appreciation goes to Rufus Edmisten for his personal attention to the investigation and the family during his many years of service as the NC State Attorney General.
In the end, closure cannot be bought, produced, or created, as closure comes from God in his own time. Based on the diligent efforts of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department and many others, the press conference held in early February of this year provided answers to core questions about this tragic event. Still, many questions remain.
With deep appreciation,
The Durham Family
