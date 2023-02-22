I was filled with great sadness, as I know you were, to learn of the anti-Semitic activity that has taken place at The Jewish Temple of the High Country. Let me be clear, we condemn all forms of hate and discrimination, we unequivocally stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, and we denounce such reprehensible behavior. We believe in the right of every individual in our community to practice their religion free from fear of persecution or harm, and we urge all individuals to come together to promote respect, acceptance, and understanding. We will continue to support efforts to combat anti-Semitism and all forms of bigotry, and we stand in solidarity with all those who have been affected by these hateful actions.

As Mayor of Boone, I must emphasize that bigotry has no place in our community. These attitudes are not only harmful, but completely unjustifiable. Discriminating against individuals based on their abilities, backgrounds, identities, or religion is a violation of basic human rights and is simply unacceptable.

