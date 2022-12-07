First off, we are huge ASU fans! We have enjoyed games at the Rock, championship games in Chattanooga, and New Orleans. During this past season, some of the announcers have referred to the first couple of games as The Miracles On The Mountain.
Those games were definitely awesome, however, we recently had another wonderful experience involving the ASU football team and it wasn’t on ESPN. It took place in Walmart.
We were recently doing some holiday shopping in Boone and our last stop was Walmart. We headed to the toy department first as most grandparents do. And what would our wondering eyes should appear but the ASU coaching staff and the entire football team!
It was a very heartwarming experience to see these tough athletes helping one another and giving much thought into choosing gifts for children who desperately need some Christmas joy. These young men were excited and full of Christmas cheer. They were buying gifts for Operation Christmas Child through Samaritan’s Purse. This was only two evenings after their loss to Georgia Southern.
It was like magic, the thoughts of losses were forgotten and we were experiencing the Miracle of giving to others. The team’s spirits were high and their excitement was contagious throughout the toy isles. We were very happy to meet and talk with Shawn Clark.
It’s very evident that under his leadership, these young men are learning character traits that will impact their lives as well as others. Watching this team off the field was a vision of Champions! Sometimes developing Champions in life means more than winning Championships. We would like to wish the entire coaching staff, football team, and all of their families a very Merry Christmas!
Another Miracle On The Mountain……It’s great to be a Mountaineer!!
