On July 19 I witnessed a disappointing display of local governance. The Watauga County Commissioners rejected a facilities naming application during the July 19 meeting. While it is within their purview to do so, it is the manner in which they conducted themselves that must be shared with the voters of Watauga County.

During the May 24 meeting of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners, one commissioner, Billy Kennedy, implied the application would be rejected. At the conclusion of the public hearing held on July 19, the application was rejected, and Commissioner Kennedy expanded upon the points made at the earlier session. From my observation, it was evident a decision had been reached by the Commission to reject all naming applications relating to the Watauga Community Recreation Center prior to the submission of any petitions or public hearings.

