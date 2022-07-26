On July 19 I witnessed a disappointing display of local governance. The Watauga County Commissioners rejected a facilities naming application during the July 19 meeting. While it is within their purview to do so, it is the manner in which they conducted themselves that must be shared with the voters of Watauga County.
During the May 24 meeting of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners, one commissioner, Billy Kennedy, implied the application would be rejected. At the conclusion of the public hearing held on July 19, the application was rejected, and Commissioner Kennedy expanded upon the points made at the earlier session. From my observation, it was evident a decision had been reached by the Commission to reject all naming applications relating to the Watauga Community Recreation Center prior to the submission of any petitions or public hearings.
I believe the Commissioners are duty bound to listen to the supporters of any application with an open mind. When presented with sound reasoning and impassioned appeals, the board members are obligated to justify their stance or adopt a new position. With the exception of Commissioner Kennedy, the Board members were silent on the application issue.
They sought no clarification nor engaged in any discussion. They sat in silence while Mr. Kennedy attempted to explain why the application was being rejected. When the moment arrived to vote, no member was willing to second a motion to accept or reject the application and no vote was recorded. The silence of the Commissioners was an affront to the application process and a show of disrespect to the applicant. By their inaction, the Commissioners side-stepped their individual accountability. I do not know if this was a procedural slight-of-hand or ineptitude. At a public hearing, the people have a right to hear your voice too.
