Our community knows how badly a mental health crisis can turn out. We are still remembering our five neighbors who died when a young man’s mental health crisis spiraled out of control. Recently our community honored the many heroes who put their lives on the line responding to that crisis. We are left asking what we can do to improve the chances that future mental health crises do not end in tragedy.

There is good news on that front. As of July 16th, 988 is available nationwide for people to call or text during a mental health, substance use, or suicide crisis. Anyone in the U.S. can dial 988 to connect to the existing Lifeline Network, instead of the full ten-digit number (though the full number, 800-273-8255, still works). Moreover, the Lifeline has expanded beyond suicide crises to include a range of other mental health and substance use crises. By dialing 988, people can contact trained crisis counselors.

