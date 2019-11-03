This time of the year schools are planning their annual 8th grade trips.
While planning this trip for the children, Watauga County Schools are increasing the cost for parents so the school system can save some money. In order for our children to attend their 8th grade trip parents must foot the bill for the teachers that are planning to go on this trip.
What that means is Watauga County schools are expecting parents to pay for substitutes while teachers are off having fun on our students 8th grade trip and their parents hard-earned money. Parents are required to pay for the substitutes for the teachers, while the teachers attend this trip.
This year, the 8th grade trip includes a trip to Dollywood, Greensboro Science Center and the Biltmore house. The cost of the trip for the students is $565, while buying tickets online this cost $115.00.
I understand that the cost includes meals and transportation, but most the children are able to spend are $15 for these meals ... the rest of the cost goes toward charter transportation and to pay substitutes for the school system.
Watauga County Schools needs to step up and pay their own cost for teachers or substitutes.
Mandy Edwards
Vilas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.