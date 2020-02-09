I read with amusement today that President Donald Trump accused Sen. Mitt Romney of “posing as a Republican” because he is the sole Republican to break from his party and find the president guilty of abuse of power.
This is amusing because he is the actually only Republican who stuck to principles that once provided guidance for his party. The rest of the Senate and the House of Representatives chose to vote as if they are members of a personality cult devoid of principles. They are the ones who are “posing as Republicans,” in my view, and, I think, in the view of anyone who actually remembers what Republicans used to represent.
So much for labels.
Stephen Dowlan
Vilas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.