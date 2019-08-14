Considering the letter, “About those ‘Don’t Hate-Love God’ signs” (Aug. 7): I have to remember to be a nice person, as I was raised and baptized in faith and Belief of Jesus Christ. I am thankful I had wonderful loving parents who taught me to love and abide by God’s commandments
I said a prayer before writing this.
I wish to represent my faith community of the High Country and this world and my friends and family to the best of my ability with the wisdom God has given me.
I thank you Lord that I live with no prejudice. I try to leave all judgment of others behind me.
I do not understand how a letter can express narrow-minded views of homosexuality and marriage to those that did not ask for them
I will not accept a view of criticism and hate by a visitor to Watauga County or anyone else for that matter.
I will not sit silently and not try to make this world a better place. The above words are ones I wish to live by.
I wish the letter writer reconsiders the opinion expressed and stays in Blowing Rock among all of us to experience love of thy neighbor. I pray the Holy Spirit sheds glorious light upon such an opinion.
I now leave all judgement of you behind me and I will pray for such viewpoints. I want to live in peace.
This is my opinion and I’m sticking to it.
Jackie Bridges
Boone
