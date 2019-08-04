Read a while, blackout of a word, phrase, line or paragraph. Read a while, blackout of a word, phrase, line or paragraph. It is enough to make one black out while reading it, but it is the Mueller Report published by the United States Department of Justice.
Does the Mueller Report establish without doubt that the Russians did interfere with our 2016 presidential election? The answer is clearly “yes.” Does the report establish without doubt that there was an organized effort between the Russians and the Trump campaign to influence the election to favor Donald J. Trump? The answer is “no.” Does the report establish that the Trump campaign for president encouraged Russian interference in the election to favor President Trump? The answer is clearly “yes.” The report provides evidence that there were numerous friendly contacts between Trump associates and campaign officials prior to the campaign which carried over into Trump’s presidency. It is a fact that Trump publicly encouraged the Russians to find missing emails which could be damaging to Hillary Clinton and her campaign for president. A key point here is that Trump and those who ran his campaign for president had knowledge that the Russians favored Trump over Clinton and that the Russians were saying and doing some things to help Trump win the election and did little or nothing to stop such interference.
Does the report establish that obstruction of justice occurred with regard to the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election? I believe the answer is clearly “yes.” It is a fact that Trump fired FBI Director James Comey and on numerous occasions did his best to have Special Counsel Mueller removed. It is a fact that the president tried to keep key officials like White House Counsel Don McGahn from testifying during the investigation. Some who did testify, such as Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort have been convicted of lying and are disgraced. Key statement: “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him (pp. 195, 204, 347).” If you care about America surviving as a democracy, please read the Mueller Report.
Herbert Hash, Jr.
Boone
