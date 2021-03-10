In office for mere weeks, Rep. Ray Pickett in House District 93 has aligned himself with other North Caroling House representatives who have sponsored HJR 146 (www.ncleg.gov/BillLookup/2021/HJR146), and proven he does not support the U.S. Constitution — in direct opposition to the oath he took when sworn in.
HJR 146 attempts to rescind any application to use Article V of the U.S. Constitution to call an amendatory convention to bypass Congress and propose amendments Congress will never propose on their own.
An Article V convention of states is a constitutional, safe and practical method to rein in an out-of-control federal government. It is a method our Founders gave us to put Congress, the executive branch and the judiciary back in the constitutional box.
Using Article V convention of states, we can get proposed amendments on term limits for federal officials, impose fiscal restraints and reduce the power of the federal government.
HJR 146 includes falsehoods meant to instill fear that this process will somehow lead to a new constitution and that the process is not a second way to amend the Constitution as our Founders intended.
Demand he reverse course. It is not too late. Ask him instead to support HJR 233 (www.ncleg.gov/BillLookUp/2021/HJR233), the resolution to have North Carolina join other states calling for an Article V convention of states.
Maggie Vilott
Boone
