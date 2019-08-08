In response to the story, "Boone council to continue discussion on renaming local street after MLK" (https://bit.ly/2YT7aMY), doing this change will invite and incite more hate.
Twenty-four years in the military, I served with men and women of color and we had a common goal was to work together to get the mission accomplished and come home.
Changing the name of a street won't change hearts, respect isn't giving, "It's earned." We need to learn, as my parents taught me, to respect one another. Until we do this a road with a man's name changes absolutely nothing, but causes confusion.
Johnnie Longo
Fleetwood
